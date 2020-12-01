Thomas, Adam W. 1990-2020

GLADSTONE, Mo. - Adam W. Thomas was born on Oct. 20, 1990, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Richard W. and Tammy J. (Miller) Thomas.

He graduated from Craig R-III High School in 2009. Adam was currently living in Gladstone, Missouri, and working as a roadside assistant.

Adam passed away at the North Kansas City Hospital on Mon., Nov. 23, 2020.

Preceding him in death was his father; maternal grandparents, Ronald and Beverly (Fries) Gilland; and paternal grandfather, Jack Thomas.

Survivors include his mother, Tammy; son, Kooper Corbin-Thomas of Gladstone; daughters, Raylee and Cora Thomas of Kansas City, Kansas; sisters, Ellen Thomas of St. Joseph, and Anna Fries of Mountain Home, Arkansas; paternal grandmother, Velma Thomas; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends who love him.

Adam enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing. He liked working on trucks and helping others. Most of all he loved being a dad.

Services will be held at a later date. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.