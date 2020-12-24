Ethel Mae Thom, 94, St. Joseph, went to be with her Lord Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

She was born July 25, 1926, to Eaver and Daisy (Downs) Hegstrom.

Ethel married H.B. Thom Sept. 8, 1946; he preceded her in death March 31, 1997.

She was a devout Christian. Her mother was a founding member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church; Ethel followed in her footsteps and became a lifelong member of the church and the Women's Fellowship.

She was also a member of American Business Women's Association, St. Joseph Garden Club and Women's St. Joseph Bowling Association.

Ethel loved her family and spending time together during holiday and birthday celebrations, baking, playing games and having grandkids sleepovers.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; brothers: Charles, Everett, Harold; and infant sister, Mabel.

Survivors include: her children: Ken Thom, Nancy Thom, Allison Johnson (Rod), Barbara Best (Alan); grandchildren: Melissa, Jenny (Caleb), Justin (Meagan), Stacia (Glenn), Christin (Nathan), Stephanie, Kyle (Heather), Bethany, Travis, Taryn (Garrett), Bryson; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one great-great-great-grandchild on the way; beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

Private Farewell Services & Public Livestream: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wyatt Park Christian Church Building Fund.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.