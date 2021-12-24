Joyce Thimjon, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
Joyce was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, to George and Gladys Schulz.
She married Darrel Thimjon May 7, 1966. They had recently celebrated 55 years of marriage.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include: husband, Darrel; daughter, DeAnn (Thad) Warren; son, Dean (DiAnna) Thimjon; grandchildren: Aidan, Ben, Collin and Joyah; and sister Jean (John) Feagans.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
The family asks that donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran School in memory of Joyce.
In Lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.