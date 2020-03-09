Helen Elizabeth Theriault, 97, was born May 18, 1922, the daughter of William James and Magdalena (Lollman ) Knuth in Falls City, Nebraska.

She passed away in her home March 6, 2020, in St. Joseph, surrounded by family.

Helen and George were united in marriage on June 22, 1944, at St. Joseph's Cathedral Rectory, in St. Joseph.

Helen was an avid doll collector, enjoyed reading, garage sales, flea markets, sewing and spending time in her yard.

Her greatest joy though came from spending time with family and friends.

Helen retired from Dr. Dumont's office in 1985.

She graduated from Lafayette High School and Platte Guard Business school, both of St. Joseph.

Helen was a member of the Woodson Chapel Christian Church in St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by: her husband George; one brother, Lloyd James; one sister, Frances Irene Vasquez; one grandson, Martin David Williams; two great-granddaughters, Sarah Ranae Ellis and Emilee Rose Williams.

Survivors include: one daughter, Barbara Frank, St. Joseph; two granddaughters, Shelly Cox, Savannah, Missouri, Melissa Frank, St. Joseph; and two grandsons, Jeff Williams, St. Joseph, and Joey Frank, Kansas City, Missouri; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; one great-great granddaughter, on the way; and nephew, Michael Brown, of California.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel, in St. Joseph.

Family will receive guests from Noon to 1 p.m. preceding the service.

Burial will be at Ashland Cemetery, in St. Joseph.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations on Helen's behalf to: the Woodson Chapel Christian Church in St. Joseph.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.