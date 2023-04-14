Doug Thee, 77, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
He was born Sept. 18, 1945, to Paul and Yetta (Willer) Thee, in Chamois, Missouri. He graduated from Chamois High School and went on to earn his associate degree in bookkeeping.
He was a member of the United States Air Force for 10 years, serving as an electrical technician. While stationed in Alaska, he met the love of his life, Diane Knutson. They were married on Dec. 27, 1966. After spending years out in California, where he worked as a bookkeeper, Doug decided to move his family to Missouri where he and Diane raised their children.
Doug was a devoted member of the Community of Grace Assembly of God Church in Elwood, Kansas, where he worked as both secretary and bookkeeper. He was also in charge of the sound booth and theatrical lighting for church events at Caring First Assembly of God from 1980 to 2000, in St. Joseph.
He spent many years working for Gray Automotive as a telemarketing manager, before pursuing a career in truck driving. He received a certificate for a 17-year safe driving record.
Doug loved photography, guns, and southern gospel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Yetta; and brothers, Lavon Thee and Francis Thee (Mary).
Survivors include his wife, Diane; brother, Kenneth Thee; son, Jon Thee (Stephee); daughter, Melissa Thee; grandchildren, Diana Clark (Aaron Gastineau), Brent Thee (Karissa Brown), and Austin Clark; great-grandchild, Oliver Gastineau; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Andrew County.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior, Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
