Brian Thalasinos, 44, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
On Oct. 6, 1977, he was born in Denver, Colorado, to Steve and Kathleen (Maher) Thalasinos.
Brian had many talents. He was artistic, musical, a wonderful cook, and a builder/remodeler of homes.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; uncle, Jim; and aunt, Loretta.
Survivors include his children, Nico, Caki, Mateo; parents; siblings, Brett, Patrick, Mary Miernowski (Conrad); numerous extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
