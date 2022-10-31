FAUCETT, Mo. - Virginia Testerman 95, of Faucett, passed away after a lengthy illness on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Living Community in St. Joseph.
She was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Battle Creek, Michigan, daughter of the late Susie and David Young.
Virginia loved to sing, read, cross stitch and loved to cook for family and friends get togethers. She loved her family and her church family.
She was a member of the St. Joseph Restoration Branch Church. She volunteered for a while at hospice and her church store. She worked quite a few years as an election judge. She helped family with organizing weddings, baby and wedding showers.
Virginia retired from HD Lee after 34 years as a payroll clerk.
Virginia was preceded in death by: husband, Louis Testerman; her parents; sister, Dolores Martin; and daughter, Lenore Lindsay; stepson, Robert Testerman; granddaughters, Laura Millsap and Brenda Murphy; great-grandson, Christopher.
Survivors include: daughter, Phyllis (Rodney) Krumme, Faucett; sons, Gary (Cheri) Testerman, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Philip Testerman, Faucett; sister, Janette Wilson, Park City, Utah; 11 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; seven great-great- grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, with Funeral services following at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Restoration Branch Church, 1427 Jules, Elder Sam Church officiating.
The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the St. Joseph Restoration Branch Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
