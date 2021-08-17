Teschner, Robbin A. 1954-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

The happiest moments in our lives involve family and friends - people we love.
Rob Teschner left this world Aug. 13, 2021, for life everlasting. The caretaker of anything in nature, he believed what we are given is a gift from God, and to receive and cherish those blessings.
Rob always put others first before himself, always there to "fix it" and not expect anything in return. A professional taxidermist, he always respected animals and made sure they looked as perfect as in nature. He loved to hear the stories of the experience of the hunt from fellow gamesmen. The hunting trips with his buddies are memories left for them to remember the good times.
As a father and grandfather, he led by example and laid a foundation for a tremendous legacy for his family to carry on.
He was the son of Bob and Shirley Teschner and was born and raised in the Southend where he spent his 67 years of life. He leaves behind, Lore, his childhood sweetheart and soulmate of 51 years; daughter, Aimee Clardy with Mike, and grandsons Teschner, Brode and Keaton; son, Jeremy Teschner with granddaughters Remi and Ryder; his parents, Bob and Shirley Teschner; brother Randy with Terri, several nieces and nephews, and countless dear friends.
"Here Comes the Sun" always played in his beautiful mind. When he was at his happy place at the farm, it was there that he enjoyed what the Lord blessed him with to care for. His church was the daily sunrise and sunset, living amongst the trees and listening to the call of the wild.
Rob's wishes would be for all people to live among the sunshine and not take for granted the life you are given. Leave your footprint of kindness and love.
Rob's desire was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life is planned on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Castle Bridge Event Center, 8403 US-59, St Joseph, MO 64504. Friends and relatives are welcome anytime at 1p.m. or later for a casual get-together with food, drinks, laughter, and memories. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
