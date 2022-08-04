Patricia Joy Terry, 92, peacefully passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, 2022, at her St. Joseph residence. She was born in Rock Port, Missouri, on Nov. 2, 1929, the daughter of Irvin J. and Minnie M. (Linville) Walker. On Oct. 15, 1949, Joy married Leroy C. Terry, and together they raised two daughters, Deborah Kay and Cheryl Lynn. Both daughters and their husbands, Raymond Heitman and R. Edward Murphy, reside in St. Joseph.

Joy was preceded in death by her husband, who died on June 9, 1999, just four months prior to their 50th wedding anniversary.

