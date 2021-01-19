GILMAN CITY, Mo. - Lita Terry, 64, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
Survivors: husband, Larrie Terry of the home; children, Jerry Moore, Jamesport, Missouri, Eslie Terry, Hillsboro, Ohio, Sarah Moore, Gilman City; sisters: Dorothy Cottrell, Liberty, Deborah McCulley, Browning, twin sister, Rita Terry, Jamesport; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Bethany Assembly of God Church, Burial at the Pilot Grove #2 Cemetery, Jamesport. Visitation Wednesday, Assembly of God Church, Bethany. Memorial donations to the Harrison County Hospice. Tributes may be left at www.bethanymemorialchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.