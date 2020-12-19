D. Lucille Terrill, 92, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

She was born Sept. 19, 1928, to John and Dorothy (Merritt) Long.

Lucille married Edward Terrill, Jr. July 27, 1946; he preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2016.

She was a hard worker and frugal, so her kids were well provided for when they were growing up. Lucille was a very loving and generous woman.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Johnny, Frankie, Virginia Ebling and Ronnie.

Survivors include: her children: Karin Sargent, Jim Terrill (Jamie); grandchildren: Tai Sargent, Kaleb Sargent (Jenny), Ryan Smith (Sondra); great-grandchildren: Mikah Sargent, Shaleigh Wardell (Jocqui), Daric Bass, Zeke Sargent, Joanna Smith, Lila Smith; great-great-grandchild, Samira Wardell; brother-in-law, Michael Terrill (Cindy); several nieces, nephews and extended family.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will meet at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory and go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Joseph PRC 1502 N. 36th Street, Suite D, St. Joseph, MO 64506 or Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.