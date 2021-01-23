Terrell, Raymon L. 1941-2021

MISSION, Texas - On Jan. 7, 2021, the Lord called Ray home. Ray was born Aug. 25, 1941, to Holbert and Berniece (York) Terrell. He graduated from Elwood High School in 1959. He joined the Army and served several years. He worked at Sutherland Lumber Co. and Wire Rope. After retirement he moved to Texas.

Ray married Diane Ferguson (deceased), daughter, Sarena, from that union. Ray married Ann Goacher (divorced). Ray never met a stranger, he could and would talk to everyone he met.

Ray was preceded in death by parents; brothers, Caston, Jack, Robert, Vernon, Stanley and Reggie Terrell; sister, Janice Mabin.

Surviving daughter, Sarena, Independence, Missouri; sisters, Linda Meyers, Margaret Banks (Kevin) St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Angie Terrell; granddaughter, Tasha; nieces; nephews; cousins; step- grandchildren; and a host of friends.

Ray loved the Lord. He will be missed.

No visitation or services planned. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.