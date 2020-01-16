ELWOOD, Kan. - Opal W. "Bert" Terrell, 86, of Elwood, passed away, Jan. 12, 2020.

Opal was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Elwood, to William and Opal L. (Payne) Brady.

She was a homemaker, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Elwood, where she was involved with the Mission Department and the Northeastern District Association. She was also a member of the WIBC of St. Joseph.

Opal was married to Caston B. Terrell; he preceded her in death, in Aug. of 1989.

Also preceding her in death were: her parents; great-grandson, Dontae Stillman; and a brother, Justin Brady.

Survivors include: a daughter, Charlotte Stillman; grandchildren: Andre , Allen, Chris and Anitra Stillman; five great-grandchildren: Joslyn, Josiah, Izabella, Shamari and Kennedi; a great-grandson, Zion; sister, Carolyn Mitchell; special nieces and nephews: Thomas Mitchell (Phyllesha), Tela Love, Tonya Mitchell, Scott Brady and Bill Brady; sisters-in-law: Carolyn Brady, Linda Meyers and Margaret Banks (Kevin); brothers-in-law, Jack Terrell (Angie) and Raymond Terrell.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Elwood.

Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., at the church.

Burial will be in Ashland Cemetery.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.