Terhune, Ranae L. 1963-2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Ranae Lynn Terhune, age 57, of Albuquerque, unexpectedly and very peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 21, 2020.

She passed away from a major cardiac failure, due to a rupture of a previously unknown aneurysm. Her husband was with her.

Ranae is survived by: her loving husband, Mark Terhune; son, Brandon Terhune and wife, Danielle; grandson, Mason of Albuquerque; daughter, Kylee Madill and husband, MJ of Albuquerque; mother, Bonnie Aebersold of Savannah, Missouri; brother, Sean Aebersold and wife, Shelly of Savannah; sister, Rona Wycoff and husband, Todd of Savannah; as well as numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Aebersold of Savannah.

Ranae was born on April 15, 1963, in St. Joseph, and grew up in Savannah.

She attended and graduated in 1981 from Savannah High School, where she was heavily involved in dance/pom squad and several honors organizations.

She started dating her future husband, Mark, during her sophomore year.

After high school, she then went on and graduated from St. Joseph Hospital School of Radiology as a Radiologic Technologist, in the spring of 1984.

Ranae married her husband, Mark, in Sept. of 1984, and joined him in Rolla, Missouri where she worked at Phelps County Regional Medical Center in the ER as a Radiologic Technologist and helped Mark finishing up his graduate schoolwork.

They moved to Albuquerque in 1987, where they have lived, had their two children, raised their family and has been their home ever since.

They were blessed with 36 years of wonderful and loving marriage.

Ranae accepted Christ as her savior in 1975, at Hope Church, Cosby, Missouri, and has been a faithful servant of the Lord ever since. For the last 20 years here in Albuquerque, she was a committed member of Sagebrush Church and truly loved serving, as well as continually deepening her relationship with Jesus.

She was a wonderful and devoted wife, such a loving mother and an awesome homemaker (she liked to call it domestic engineering). She loved cooking, baking, decorating her home, morning sunrise walks and taking care of her family. She thoroughly enjoyed planning and going on so many RV travel trips with Mark and the kids, over many years.

In recent years, she really enjoyed working with her therapy-dog-in-training, latest golden retriever, Tugger and investing so much play time with her grandson, Mason.

Words cannot describe how much Ranae will be missed by her family and close friends. Even though Ranae's passing was so unexpected, her family is thankful that she is now home, with the Lord.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Ranae will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Sagebrush Church, 6440 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LCC K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry, in honor of Ranae.

Please visit our online guestbook for Ranae at www.FrenchFunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.