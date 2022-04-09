Teresinski, Chad 1955-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Chad Teresinski, 66, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2022.
He was born Nov. 13, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Geo and Norma Teresinski.
He married Marianna Tarnovych, who survives of the home.
Chad worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Kansas City for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Olenka Prescher and Olga Atha; and niece, Deetra Ford.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
