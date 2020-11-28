Kevin Tedlock, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

He was born March 10, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kevin married Mitzi (Cleeton) Teliczan July 23, 1977. They had two sons together, Jacob and Ethan Tedlock.

Kevin then remarried Teresa Hogan-Arnold June 29, 2002, and he later adopted her daughter, Angela, in 2007.

He was an active member of Word of Life Church.

Kevin was principal at Lindbergh and Hyde Elementary Schools. He retired from Pickett Elementary School, after 30 years in the education field.

Kevin enjoyed gardening, landscaping, hunting, fishing and restoring old trucks. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall and Virginia (Richardson) Tedlock.

Survivors include: wife, Teresa; children, Jacob Tedlock, Ethan Tedlock (Chelsea) and Angela Arnold; grandchildren, Lilliana Wilson, Alden and Mona Tedlock; special cousin, Debbie Craig (Danny); numerous other cousins and extended family.

Private Farewell Services & Interment: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends may call from Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Word of Life Church.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.