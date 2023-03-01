OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Wylma Louise Teczar, 97, Overland Park, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.
She was born Dec. 25, 1925, to Harry James and Francis Marie Margaret (Gardner) Silverwood in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.
Wylma graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1943. She married Weslie Walter Teczar on Nov. 20, 1945.
She was a member of St. Joseph Cathedral Catholic Church.
Wylma enjoyed birdwatching, drawing, singing, dancing, music, and spending time with her family. She was a devout Catholic.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; and her siblings: Charlene, Lyle, Ralph, Virginia and Max.
Survivors include: her children: Steven W. Teczar (Lisa) of Randolph, New Hampshire, Patricia L. Lee (Mark) and Janet A. Jones of Overland Park; grandchildren: Elizabeth, Sarah, Stephanie, Christina, Andrew and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Eric and Avery; several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family suggests memorial gifts to be sent to Kitty City, Lenexa, Kansas or Way Side Waifs, Kansas City, Missouri.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Teczar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
