Betty Marie Tebow, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 17, 1942, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Hazel and Harvey Myers.
She graduated from Benton high school class of 1960. She worked at Missouri Methodist Medical Center, and Heartland Regional Medical Center as a CNA retiring after nearly 40 years of service. Betty spent her life taking care of people in the health care profession as well as her family. She enjoyed playing bingo and games, and she especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, as well as being outside with her grand babies.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Larry, Harvey Jr., Charles, Roger, Sheldon, and Billy Myers, sisters, Sharron Kay Melton, Mona Davidson, and Ruth Myers.
She is survived by four children, Kathy (Kenny) Cordonnier, Gary (Connie) Tebow, Pam Moran (David Stroud), and Amy Miller Clinton Wolf); 11 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Delaine) Myers, and Mike (Vicki) Myers; sisters, Ellen Creager and Bonnie (Paul) Chavez.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday with a funeral service and public live stream starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated following the services under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. The inurnment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Tebow as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.