COSBY, Mo. - Beatrice Josephine Teaney, 89, of Cosby, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital. She was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Cameron, Missouri, daughter of the late Susan and William Turner. She was a Medical Technician and a homemaker, who enjoyed watching wrestling.
Beatrice was preceded in death by husband, Charles Teaney, and her parents.
Survivors include sons, Willy (Belinda) Petitt, Cosby, and Gary Petitt, St. Joseph; three grandchildren: Melissa Hatheway, Cassie Petitt, and David Petitt; great-grandchildren: Zane Alders, Wess Taylor, Tesa Taylor, Domaniq Wilcoxson, Emily Lemons, Lilly McPherson, Kaylee Taylor and Wyatt Taylor.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bethel Cemetery, Cosby.
Memorials are requested to the Cosby Bethel Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
