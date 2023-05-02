Ruby Darlene Taysen, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Elwood, Kansas, daughter of the late Alice and Ralph Sandlin. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1946, and retired from Mead Products after 34 years of service. She married Louis Taysen on Aug. 29, 1958, in Aurora, Colorado. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis A. Taysen; daughter, Lori Taysen; sons, Mark Ferguson and Terry Allen Ferguson; sisters, Donna "Ann" Crockett, Charlotte Sandlin, and Mary Holtsclaw; brothers, John Sandlin and Ralph "Bud" Sandlin; granddaughter, Casey Ferguson; and great-grandson, Alexander Lynn Brown.
Survivors include sons, Jimmy (Nida) Taysen, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Larry (Kim) Ferguson, Tuft, Tennessee; grandchildren, Amy (Derek) Armstrong, Matthew (Bryan) Marshall, Christopher (Ashley) Brown, Michele Cline, Steven Ferguson, Jonathon Ferguson, Nikki Ferguson, and Shelly Taysen; as well as numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Funeral Services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Will Purinton officiating. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or to Camp Quality.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Ruby Taysen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.