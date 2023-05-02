Ruby Darlene Taysen, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Elwood, Kansas, daughter of the late Alice and Ralph Sandlin. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1946, and retired from Mead Products after 34 years of service. She married Louis Taysen on Aug. 29, 1958, in Aurora, Colorado. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis A. Taysen; daughter, Lori Taysen; sons, Mark Ferguson and Terry Allen Ferguson; sisters, Donna "Ann" Crockett, Charlotte Sandlin, and Mary Holtsclaw; brothers, John Sandlin and Ralph "Bud" Sandlin; granddaughter, Casey Ferguson; and great-grandson, Alexander Lynn Brown.

