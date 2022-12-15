Taylor, Wilbur C. 1921-2022 Fairport, Mo.

FAIRPORT, Mo. - Wilbur C. Taylor, age 101, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Dec. 12, 2022, with his family by his side.
He was born Feb. 10, 1921, in rural Gentry county, the son of Earl and Nora (Schildknecht) Taylor.
Wilbur served in the U.S. Army from 1942 - 1945 and was the last survivor of the 18th Veterinary Evacuation Hospital, WWII. He served in China-Burma-India (CBI) Campaign Theatre.
On Feb. 16, 1944, he married the love of his life, Lorraine (Reynolds) Taylor and to this union three children were born.
He enjoyed working as a custodian and bus driver for the Fairport School and spent many years farming his land in Fairport, Missouri.
Wilbur was a man of strong faith serving as a deacon at the Fairport Baptist Church for over 41 years. He was secure in knowing he would spend eternity in Heaven with Christ. Wilbur loved visiting with people and was a positive and encouraging friend to everyone he met. He especially enjoyed the time he spent with family.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Lorraine; brother, Norman G. Taylor; infant brother, Clarence E. Taylor; great-granddaughter, Leah Grace Mason.
He is survived by his children, Shannah (Madonna) Taylor, Rita (Richard) Mason, Randy (Debby) Taylor; 17 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at the Fairport Baptist Church with burial immediately following at the Fairport Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home in Maysville, Missouri.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Fairport Baptist Church.
