Taylor, Wayne F. 1936-2021

PALM DESERT, Calif. -Wayne Francis Taylor passed on Jan. 18, 2021, in Palm Desert, California, at the age of 84. Wayne was born Dec. 11, 1936, in St. Joseph, where he spent most of his life until he and his wife moved to California to be near their son and daughter.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elizabeth (Roach) and William Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn (Lancey) Taylor. Wayne is also survived by his daughter, Kim Taylor Brady; four grandchildren, Ashley Brady Hignight, Megan Brady Kayse, Daniel Brady, and Anna Brady; and nine great-grandchildren; and his son, Robert "Bob" Taylor and partner Tom Winter (deceased).

He is the oldest of three brothers, John, Tom, and Norman Taylor, and one sister, Debbie Taylor Yarnell, all of whom survive him. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Wayne graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph in 1954 and attended Kemper MilitaryAcademy in Booneville, Missouri. He owned and operated Melody Music with his father, "Bill," and then owned and operated Transportation KCI.

Due to the Covid pandemic there will be no service. The family will meet electronically to share memories of Wayne at a later date. To his friends, we ask that you also share stories and a smile. He will like that.

Condolences to the family and, perhaps, a favorite memory of Wayne may be shared by going to Wiefels.com and choosing "Obituaries'' from the drop-down menu. There you can search for Wayne and leave your message. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.