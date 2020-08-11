Taylor, Sherecia L.

Sherecia L. Taylor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. -Sherecia Lin Taylor unexpectedly passed Aug. 5, at the age of 71.

At the time of death, she was surrounded by Tami Jones, her daughter, son-in-law, Jeff Jones and three grandchildren: Sky, Karson and Austin Jones.

Sherri resided in Palm Harbor. She was born in Salem, Indiana. She grew up in Maryville, Missouri.

She graduated Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, with a double masters, PLUS 48 hours. After college, she lived in Kansas City, Missouri until 2011, when she moved to Palm Harbor.

She taught 30 years at North Kansas City School District for the learning disability and orthopedically handicapped.

She actually moved schools to follow and continue teaching three very special students through their education, from elementary to high school: Paul Shyrak, Kevin Pickett and Tami Henderickson.

Tami Hendrickson was born with dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. You may remember in the late 80's she did the fundraisers throughout Kansas City for Tami and her treatments. She thought of Kimberly Conrad/Bowers as her own daughter.

She loved to feed the homeless and root for the underdog. Her grandchildren were her world.

She is survived by: her brother, Barry Johnson, his wife, Bonnie; sister, Dianna (Johnson) Jones, her husband, Ken Jones; nieces and nephews: Clint, Rusty, Jeff, Eric and Angel Jones, Heather Beall, Brandi Jackson and Justin Johnson.

She lived, laughed, gave and loved to the fullest.

She is preceded by her parents, Oscer and Florella Johson and older brother, Charles Johnson.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.