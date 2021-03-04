Taylor, Ralph R. 1944-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Ralph R. "Buzz" Taylor, 77, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home.

Ralph was born on Jan. 1, 1944, in Troy, to Ralph V. and Mary (Clary) Taylor.

He worked for Herzog as an Asphalt Forman for over 35 years.

Ralph married Connie Whitten on July 12, 1969 in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Michael Donoho and sisters, Wilma Kaelin and Ida Keller.

Additional survivors: daughters, Debbie Davis (Roy), Tammy Collins (Edward), Linda Stagner (Dave); 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Colleen Duncan (Pete) and Carol Smith (Marvin); numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home where friends may call after 9 a.m. Friday.

Memorials: Doniphan County Ambulance District #1 Fund.

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.