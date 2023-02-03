Taylor, Nicole 1974-2023 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Nicole, "Nikki" Taylor, 48, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

She was born in Falls Church,Virginia, on Feb. 20 1974, to David Taylor and Toni Lewis, both of St. Joseph. Nikki lived most ofher life in St. Joseph and King City, Missouri. She attended Benton High School. She was a hairstylist and a registered respiratory therapist working at different hospitals in the surrounding area. She was Catholic.

