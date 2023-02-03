Taylor, Nicole 1974-2023 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Nicole, "Nikki" Taylor, 48, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
She was born in Falls Church,Virginia, on Feb. 20 1974, to David Taylor and Toni Lewis, both of St. Joseph. Nikki lived most ofher life in St. Joseph and King City, Missouri. She attended Benton High School. She was a hairstylist and a registered respiratory therapist working at different hospitals in the surrounding area. She was Catholic.
Nikki enjoyed riding her motorcycle with her friends and members of the VFW Post 56, which she considered family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Cecil and Mattie Taylor, of West Virginia, and maternal grandparents, Fred and Dorothy Aguilar, of St. Joseph.
Survivors include parents, David Taylor and Toni Lewis (Roger Brumbaugh); daughters, Brooklyn Miller and Tayler Martin, of Mountain Grove, Missouri; sister, Angela Taylor (David Kennedy) St. Joseph; half sisters, Christina Jones, St Joseph, and Donita Scott, White Cottage, Ohio.
She was known as "NaNa" to her beloved grandchildren, Liam, Hudson, Wiley, Fallon and Israel and companion, Scott Blake.
A visitation will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel 531 Shawnee Street, Leavenworth, Kansas, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 to 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow. Lunch will be provided to family and friends after the service by the VFW, in Leavenworth. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
