Taylor, Naomi R. 1933-2021

Naomi Ruth (Patrick) Taylor was born in Decatur, Nebraska, on Feb. 17, 1933. She passed away on Jan. 9, 2021.

She was the eleventh and youngest child of E.W. and Nelly Patrick. Her family moved several times during her childhood, living in Independence, Missouri, Stewartsville, Missouri, and ultimately Maysville, Missouri. While in high school in Maysville, she met James Taylor, who became her high school sweetheart. They were married March 17, 1951, in the home of her parents.

James enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War and the couple moved to the various places he was stationed within the US. Their first child, a son, was born in Derry, New Hampshire. Soon after, James was shipped out to Japan, where he was stationed for several months. Naomi moved back to Maysville with her son, to live with family. After James' military service, the couple lived in Maysville, where their second child, a daughter, was born. They lived there until moving to St Joseph in 1960. Their third child, another daughter, was born in St Joseph.

Naomi had hoped to complete training to become a nurse, but, instead, turned her focus to raising her family and supporting James' business endeavors. She was his partner and cheerleader in every aspect of their lives. They were a true team. Both served tirelessly in ministry in what is now the Community of Christ church. Naomi took on leadership roles in girls' ministry, women's ministry, and youth ministry. When James held leadership positions in the Sertoma club, and in his role as scoutmaster for their church's Boy Scout troop, or church leadership, Naomi faithfully assisted him in fulfilling his responsibilities for each role. She was a constant support and help in the family business.

Naomi was an excellent cook, well known for her delicious homemade bread and fried chicken. When her children were raised, she began a career working at the Liahona Credit Union, receiving training in credit union management. She held the management position of that credit union for several years. In retirement Naomi enjoyed volunteering as a hospice visitor, and at the Heartland hospital. She and James also volunteered at their church's thrift store. Naomi used her gifts of homemaking, hospitality, and encouragement to brighten the lives of many people. James predeceased her in 2015.

She is survived by three children, Ron Taylor (Suzan) of St Joseph, Brenda Love (Aaron) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Dace Inbody (Mark) of Lawrence, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (with recently born great-granddaughter, named after her). Also surviving her are a brother-in-law, Doug Taylor, of Kearney, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Mary Brunker, of St Joseph; many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

A memorial service to honor Naomi will be held in the spring.