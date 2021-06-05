Taylor, Naomi R. 1933-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Naomi Ruth (Patrick) Taylor was born in Decatur, Nebraska, on Feb. 17, 1933. She passed away on Jan. 9, 2021.

Celebration of Life and Memorial Service Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10 a.m. Abundant Life Center, 5130 Faraon Street, St. Joseph. Masks and appropriate social distancing required at the request of the host Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.