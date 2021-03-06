Taylor, Marilyn S. 1940-2021 Palm Desert, Calif.

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Marilyn Sue Taylor (Lancey) passed on Feb. 19, 2021, in Palm Desert, California, at the age of 80.

Marilyn was born May 1, 1940, in St. Joseph, where she spent most of her life until she and her husband moved to California, to be near their son and daughter.

Wayne, her husband of 61 years, passed away the month prior on Jan. 18, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Juanita Lancey (Akins) and George William Lancey.

Marilyn is survived by: her daughter, Kim Taylor Brady; four grandchildren, Ashley Brady Hignight, Megan Brady Kayse, Daniel Brady, and Anna Brady; nine great-grandchildren; and her son, Robert "Bob" Taylor and partner, Tom Winter (deceased). She is also survived her brother, Larry Lancey.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Marilyn graduated valedictorian of her class at Lafayette High School in St. Joseph in 1958, and became Curator of Ethnology at the St. Joseph Museum.

She co-authored two books, "The St. Joe Road", about migration west in the mid 1800's and "On the Winds of Destiny", a biographical look at Pony Express riders.

She also oversaw and accompanied a rare pre-WWII Japanese Friendship Doll to Tokyo and Kyoto, Japan, for restoration.

She enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID pandemic, there will be no service.

The family will meet electronically to share memories of Marilyn, at a later date.

To her friends, we ask that you also share stories and a smile. She will like that.

