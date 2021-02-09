CLARKSDALE, Mo. - Leonard Charles Taylor, 79, of Clarksdale, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at his home in Clarksdale. He was born July 30, 1941, in Charles City, Iowa, son of Florence and Guy Taylor.

Jim was a long time truck driver, having worked for Affiliated Foods and later Roger Powell Trucking and Jim Fender Trucking. Leonard loved raising and showing horses and mules. Having showed one of his Mules winning Grand Champion in Missouri. Leonard was of the Methodist faith. Leonard was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his longtime friend and companion, Cathy Sprague of Clarksdale; brother, Loren (Kathy) Taylor, of Quincy, Illinois; two nephews, Jason and Mark Taylor; and niece, Jill Taylor.

Mr. Taylor has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Castle Bridge Event Center, 8403 US Highway 59 South, St. Joseph. Friends will gather following the service until 7 p.m. at Castle Bridge.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.