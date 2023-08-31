Nathen Scott Taylor Jr., 18, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 30, 2005, in St. Joseph, and attended Webster Alternative School and Lafayette High School. He started his own business, the T & B Home and Lawn Services, with girlfriend Brianna. Nathen enjoyed fishing, camping, karate, football, fireworks, going to festivals, and he loved cars, he loved people was a very hard working, giving, sharing, selfless person who portrayed alot of self confidence.

Nathen was preceded in death by father, Nathen Scott Taylor Sr.; grandfather, Randy D. Taylor; great-grandparents, Robert and Ruth Taylor; maternal great-grandmother, Bernice Goforth; paternal great-grandfather, Harold Merritt; paternal great- grandmother, Patricia Gabbert.

