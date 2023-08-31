Nathen Scott Taylor Jr., 18, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 30, 2005, in St. Joseph, and attended Webster Alternative School and Lafayette High School. He started his own business, the T & B Home and Lawn Services, with girlfriend Brianna. Nathen enjoyed fishing, camping, karate, football, fireworks, going to festivals, and he loved cars, he loved people was a very hard working, giving, sharing, selfless person who portrayed alot of self confidence.
Nathen was preceded in death by father, Nathen Scott Taylor Sr.; grandfather, Randy D. Taylor; great-grandparents, Robert and Ruth Taylor; maternal great-grandmother, Bernice Goforth; paternal great-grandfather, Harold Merritt; paternal great- grandmother, Patricia Gabbert.
Survivors include mother, Jennifer McCarthy; paternal grandparents, Patricia (Mickey) Harrison; brother, Alexander Campbell; sisters, Sydney, Felicia, Brooklyn, Aspen, and Harper Campbell; maternal grandparents, Terri and Manuel Romero; companion, Brianna Behymer, of St. Joseph; maternal great- grandmother, Emma Louise Sutton; aunt, Tina (Amy) Taylor; aunt, Belinda Kalig, Nichole and her children; and uncle, Mickey Harrison and his children; as well as numerous, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday with a memorial service celebration of life beginning at 3 p.m. Friday Sept. 1, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Nathen Taylor memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral home or the online funeral fund - obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Online condolence, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Taylor Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.