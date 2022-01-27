Taylor, JoAnn 1937-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

MAYS VILLE, Mo. - Mary Alberta "Bertie" Meek, age 94, was born Jan. 27, 1927, on a farm five miles northwest of Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Hugh Albert and Mary Lottie (Dabler) Roach, and passed away Jan. 24, 2022, in Cameron, Missouri.
"Bertie" graduated from 8th grade from a Country School Maple Grove District #35 and from Maysville High School in 1945. "Bertie" worked for Henry Kob John Deere Dealership in Maysville for two years.
On Jan. 26, 1947, She married Carl Frederick Meek and they moved to a farm northeast of Maysville, where they farmed and dairied for 48 years. She loved being outside helping with the farming and livestock. She and Carl helped organize and supported the DeKalb County Riders and DeKalb County Riders II. She helped serve many sales and was a member of the Willing Workers Club.
Preceding Bertie in death was her parents; husband, Carl; and an infant daughter, Lesa Lynn; siblings, John Roach, Raymond (Bud) Dabler, Francis (Tooter) Meek, James Roach, and Bessie Kreush.
Survivors include her three sons, Billy (Joan) Meek, Richard (Teri) Meek, and Lee (Donna) Meek; grandchildren, Shawn (Jennifer) Meek, Brooke (Jason) Ray, Nathan Meek, and Madison Meek; great-grandchildren, Kolby, Kaleb, Kasey, and Kyler Meek, Cooper, Cora, Caelynn, and Coy Ray.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions: Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.