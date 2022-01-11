Taylor, JoAnn 1937-2022 Stewartsville, Mo.

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - JoAnn (Smith) Taylor, 84, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at her daughter's home in Stanberry, Missouri.
Funeral Service will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at noon.
Christian Burial will follow at Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph.
Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville where the family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.
JoAnn was born in St. Joseph to Carroll W. and Helen W. (Palmes) Smith on Nov. 8, 1937.
Graduating High School in 1955, she went on to her Collegiate education, excelling in Fine Arts and Teaching.
JoAnn worked for many years at the Hoof and Horn restaurant in St. Joseph.
She was a very generous and loving person,volunteering at the Second Harvest food distribution center and at the Wyatt Park Christian Church's Jacob's Closet.
JoAnn attended the Hyde Park Four Square Church, Word of Life Church, and Wyatt Park Christian Church.
She loved her family, the Kansas City Chiefs, going to Branson, traveling with her friends, taking cruises, and especially camping trips with the grandchildren.
JoAnn was always busy, and a tireless caretaker, always wanting to help others in need.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl (Dewayne) Jones of Stanberry, Missouri; sisters, Nancy Leighton, Sheila Bittiker; brothers, Barry (Linda) Stone, Roger (Terry) Stone; grandchildren, Anthony (Cassie) Jones, Christine (Klayton) Jones-Book; great-grandchildren, Christian, Victoria, Presley, Memphis, Royal, Tiger; many other friends and relatives.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Bruce; brother, Richard Smith; sister, Carolyn Ross; and her grandparents, Elsie and Corwin Palmes.
Memorials in JoAnn's honor may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank in care of Turner Family Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Maysville, Mo. 64469.
Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.