EASTON, Mo. - James Benjamin Taylor, 96, of Easton, Missouri, passed away, Nov. 6, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1925, to Robert William and Mattie Loie (Matthews) Taylor in Gower, Missouri. Ben grew up in Gower and graduated from Gower High School. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
On Feb. 24, 1949, he was united in marriage to Shirley Keller. After their marriage they lived in Gower and later moved near Easton where they made their home. His wife, Shirley, passed away Feb. 9, 2019.
Ben worked for Dugdale Packing Company and later the Buchanan County Highway Department. He took pride in his garden and loved horses.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Terry Ben Taylor; grandson, Travis; sister, Maxine McFadden; and brother, Bill Taylor.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Belinda (Matt) Becker; great-granddaughters, Cecelia and Laura; sisters-in-law, Coleen (Jerry) Jenkins and Lavonne Greenlee; nieces, Jennifer Jenkins, Jana McDonald, and Jill O'Day; nephews, Jeff Jenkins, Clifford Lee McFadden, and Jim Bob McFadden; several great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private Family Graveside Service at Keller Cemetery will be held.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
