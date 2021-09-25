Jacqueline Mae Taylor, 82, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
On Oct. 12, 1938, she was born to Ray and Rose (Lundy) Shryock in St. Joseph.
Jacqueline married David A. Taylor, he precedes her in death.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for others, collecting angels and listening to Allen Jackson. She worked as a cook at the Buchanan Courthouse Cafe and MWSU (ARAMark).
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents; son, Allen D. Stiles; grandson, Brian E. Stiles; great-grandson, Landon Ray; brothers, Ronald Shryock, Donald Shryock; sisters, Jean Marriott, Deatra Ellis, Judy Shryock, Joyce Shryock; daughter-in-law, Theresa Anderson.
Survivors include her children, Cindy L. Fulk, John R. Stiles, Cheryl L. Stiles, Gary W. Stiles; grandchildren, Steven Hayward, Audrey Davis, Josh Davis, Dustin Stiles, Stormy Stiles, Allison Stiles, Taylor Stiles, Tehyah Moore, Lacey Fanning, Marvin Lee, Kierra Turner; great-grandchildren, Austin Hughart, Dylan Hughart, Lillian Earl, Jauvvion Bagsby, Jyzzaiyah Bagsby, Ahmijjah Stiles, Ahniiyah Stiles, Stevie Patton, Lynae Morlock; great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Morlock, Olivia Morlock, Raymond Morlock, Jamairius Bagsby, Javarion Bagsby; daughters-in-law, Deanna Patton, Melissa Farrell; sisters, Lavetta Fattig, Janet McCoy; brothers, Gerald Shryock, Ralph Shryock, Joseph Shryock, Jimmy Shryock; numerous nieces and nephews.
Inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, Oct. 9, 1 to 4 p.m. at Experience Room 108, 722 Felix Street.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Shelter for Abused Women - YWCA & Parents of Murdered Children.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
