Taylor, Gerald 1929-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Isaac Gerald Taylor, 91, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

Gerald was born Sept. 4, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Isaac and Ora (Redmond) Taylor.

He was a graduate of Maysville High School, class of 1947.

Gerald married Phyllis May Lebow on Feb. 27, 1954, in Maysville, Missouri.

He worked for MoDOT until retiring. Gerald was actively involved in the community. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 175 and Tribe of Mic-o-say, served on the Cameron Fire Department for 52 years, and was a member of local chapters, Elmer Ellis Post 33 and VFW Reynolds-Vorris-and Pemberton.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac and Ora Taylor; great- granddaughter, Trinity Roberts; and grandson, Jeff Taylor.

Survivors: wife, Phyllis Taylor, of the home; son, Steven G.Taylor, Blue Springs, Missouri; daughter, Susan (Don) Wiedmaier, Cameron; two granddaughters, Taylor Ann Harcourt, St. Joseph, and Staci N. (Nick) Brakhage, Merriam, Kansas; five great-grandsons, Caden, Cameron, Coleman, Michael, and Klaus; two great-granddaughters, Deserea and Alexis.

Services: 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at the Cameron United Methodist Church. Visitation: Wednesday evening, Sept. 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home.

Memorial Fund: Alzheimer's Association, Heart of America Chapter.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.