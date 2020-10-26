Taylor, Dorla D. 1934-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Dorla Dean Taylor, 86, of Maryville, was called to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Dorla was born on Sept. 16, 1934, in St. Joseph. She was a lifelong resident of the area and had lived in Pickering, Missouri, before Maryville.

Her parents were Rev. Earl Adam Vansickle, and Elfie Ellen (Purvis) Vansickle, and preceded her in death.

She was also preceded by: her first husband, Robert Reno, in 1996; her second husband, Robert Lee Taylor, in 1988; her children, daughter, Fawnla Jen Reno and Tanya Lynn Hendrix; her granddaughter, Teila Auffert; and her sister, Desta Caswell.

Dorla married Robert Lee Reno in Oct. of 1952, in Platte City, Missouri, and they had nine children together; then she married Robert Lee Taylor in May of 1986.

She had worked for Head Start, at Community Services, and had later worked for two years at Bethesda Group Home.

She had raised poodles for several years. She enjoyed gardening in her yard, and to sew.

Dorla was a member and attended the Church of the Nazarene, Maryville, and sang in the church choir.

Her survivors: two sons, Dean Reno, St. Joseph and Reggie Reno, Maryville; her daughters: Victoria (Shannon) Walter, Ravenwood, Missouri, Donetta (Dalles) Beery, Country Club, Missouri, Kamala (Larry) John, Conception Junction, Missouri, Tyanna (Kevin) Meek, Grant City and LaShawna (Mike) Henggeler, Guilford, Missouri; her sister, Earlene Harris, St. Joseph; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

The burial will follow in the Miriam Cemetery, also of Maryville.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the funeral home, to help with the final expenses.

