Taylor, Connie S. 1947-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Connie Sue Taylor, 74, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. She was born in Maryville, Missouri, on Nov. 18, 1947, to Drexel and Lois (Prater) Gray. She married Curtis Taylor at the First Baptist Church, in Savannah, on June 8, 1963, and he survives of the home.

Connie loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was what some might call a "chocolate connoisseur". She enjoyed cooking for friends and family, dancing, and beating Curtis at Uno. Connie truly cared about others and always there to help. She always worried about Curtis climbing into tree stands. She was truly loved by everyone.

