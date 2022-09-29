Taylor, Connie S. 1947-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Connie Sue Taylor, 74, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. She was born in Maryville, Missouri, on Nov. 18, 1947, to Drexel and Lois (Prater) Gray. She married Curtis Taylor at the First Baptist Church, in Savannah, on June 8, 1963, and he survives of the home.
Connie loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was what some might call a "chocolate connoisseur". She enjoyed cooking for friends and family, dancing, and beating Curtis at Uno. Connie truly cared about others and always there to help. She always worried about Curtis climbing into tree stands. She was truly loved by everyone.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff (Jenny) Taylor, of Mountain Grove, Missouri, and Kyle Taylor, of Savannah; daughters, Kim (Robert) Elam, of Savannah and Jamie (Duane) Edwards, of Savannah; grandchildren, Kirk Dixon, Cayla James, Miranda Elam, Alec (Madi) Taylor, Lexi Taylor, Jade Taylor, Adam Taylor, Kent Taylor, Zach Taylor, Kelsey (Amouir) Standiford, Allison Stanton, Maria Stanton, Samantha Edwards, Austin (Kristin) Edwards, Mason Edwards, and Ryan Edwards; great-grandchildren, Akari Standiford and Kazia Standiford; brothers, Glen David (Paula) Owens, of College Springs, Iowa, and Basil Owens, of Graham, Missouri; sister, Marcia (John) Dobrowits, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; best friend, Kelly Helsel; and dogs, Lucy and Kodak.
She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Harvey and Marjorie Taylor; brother, Marion Gray; her best friends mom, Katie Helsel.
Visitation and family receiving hour will be Monday, from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 3, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fillmore Cemetery, Fillmore, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
