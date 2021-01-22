Taylor, Bruce 1938-2021

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Bruce Gregory Taylor, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, at his home.

Funeral Service with full military honors was held at Turner Family Funeral Home in Stewartsville, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at 11a.m.

Bruce was born in New York City, New York, to Vincent Charles Porter and Mary (Boligiano) Taylor on May 7, 1938.

He went to High School at Chantilly in Fairfax, Virginia, graduating in 1956.

Bruce went on to earn Bachelor's degree in Military History, and a BGE in Engineering and Mathematics.

He served his nation honorably in the United States Air Force during Vietnam as a Tactical Fighter Pilot in the 63rd Squadron Civil Air Patrol based in Bitburg, Germany.

Bruce received numerous Decorations, Medals, Badges, Commendations, Campaign Ribbons and Citations for his distinguished service.

His Civilian Career was marked by his love for Aviation as a commercial pilot for Trans World Airlines and Farming.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Joann; children, Tisha Mason, Chris (Kim) Taylor, Robin (Ron) Britting; stepdaughter, Sheryl (Dwayne) Jones; siblings, Diana (Nole) Montague, Karen Barrett, Monica Taylor, Norman (Helen) Taylor, Andrew Taylor; sister-in-law, Concha Taylor; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clyde, and sister Judy.

Memorials: The Sierra Club, Wounded Warriors, or Donor's Choice.

Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.