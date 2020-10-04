SAVANNAH, Mo. -Betty Laverne Taylor, age 83, passed away on Oct. 1, 2020, from the late stages of dementia. She was born Oct. 28, 1936, in Fillmore to Glenn, and Elma Gressly.

Throughout life, she loved doing things with her hands, which were rarely still.

She toll painted, sewed clothing, planted flowers, canned fresh vegetables and later, made scrubbies for washing dishes.

Betty went to Savannah High School and worked at the Andrew County Court Circuit Clerks office for her first job.

After time away, she returned to that job, then ran for and won office, until her retirement.

Proceeding her in death were: her parents; husband, Gary T. Taylor; and daughter, Janet Lynn Taylor.

She is survived by two children, Scott Taylor and Linda Kier, along with 13 grandchildren: Erica O'Hare, Andrew Kier, Alex Kier, Blayton O'Hare, Courtney Messick, Austin Saunders, Bryson O'Hare, Kylea O'Hare, Erileaina O'Hare, Zayah O'Hare, Drayven O'Hare, Cooper Kier and Rory Soethout.

Graveside Service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Savannah Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimers Association, or to the Friends of the Family Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, in Betty's memory.

Arrangements: under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.