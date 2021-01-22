Tauoa, Moevasa 1960-2021

HAMILTON, Mo. - Moevasa M. "Joe" Tauoa, "Joe The Tire Man", 60, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away Jan. 19, 2021, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri. He previously resided in Grandview, Missouri.

He was born March 2, 1960, in American Samoa to Muagututi'a Moevasa and Sosefina Kelemete Tauoa. He was the oldest of eight children. He married Diane Neal Jones in 2007, and she survives of the home.

Joe was currently employed as an OTR Service Specialist at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Kansas City, Missouri, servicing Clarkson Construction where he worked for 25 years. He was a former member of the Grandview Lions Club and a member of the Grandview Methodist Church.

Joe loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and The Penney Hornets. He enjoyed camping with his wife, barbequing, loved QuikTrip, and was an avid sports fan of any sporting game on TV. He loved to talk sports with family and friends, watch wrestling with his grandson, Lawson, and attending his nephews and grandchildren's numerous sporting events. He loved living on the farm in Hamilton. Joe always said, "Life is short, live everyday...".

He is survived by his wife, Diane Tauoa; daughters, Misty (Curtis) Houghton, Kristin (Matt) Grant; five grandchildren, Ally and Anisten Houghton, and Ava, Mitchell, and Lawson Grant; brothers, Tauoa Tauoa, Malo (Lonise) Tauoa, Ofisa Tauoa, Meaalofa Tauoa; sisters, Petesa Tinae, Vaililo Eneliko, Josephine Tauoa, Julia Tauoa, and Raymond Tauoa; two special nephews, Max and Christian Tauoa; and many other extended family members in American Samoa. Other surviving family members include one sister-in-law, Vicki (Mark); and three brothers-in-law, Ron, Tom and Danny (Kathy). Also surviving of the home is his best friend Fremont, a rescue dog.

In lieu of flowers, Joe would say, "Give your car a tune up and check your tire pressure." Memorials may be made to the Hamilton United Methodist Church.

A private family service will be held.

Interment: Highland Cemetery, Hamilton.

Arrangements/Online condolences: www.bramfuneralservices.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.