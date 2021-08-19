GRANDVIEW, Mo. - Kemyhatta Nickelle Tatum, 49, Grandview, received her Heavenly wings on Aug. 12, 2021.
She was born Jan. 25, 1972, to Elihu and Jeri Tatum in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Kemyhatta was a resident of Grandview and a graduate of Southeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri.
She was a Registered Nurse.
Kemyhatta was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Leroy and Dorothy Watson of Elwood, Kansas, and paternal grandparents, Frank and Ola Mae Lamb of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Survivors include: daughter, Miriah Tatum, of the home; mother, Jeri Watson, Grandview; father, Elihu Tatum (Juanita), Braymer, Missouri; two sisters, Amber Williams, Kansas City, Missouri, Danyaha Turnquist (Sean), Covington, Georgia; three brothers: Sheldon Kenslow, Plattsburg, Missouri, Shawn Tatum, Braymer and Travis Tatum, Kansas City, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
