Lesia Tatro, 56, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 29,. 2021. Lesia was born Jan. 5, 1965, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Andrew and Judith (Glunt) Phillips.

She had worked as a med tech and nurse's aide in various nursing homes in the area.

Lesia married John Tatro on Oct. 16, 1997, in St. Joseph and he survives. Also surviving are her children, Aleisha Chandler, Anthony Chandler, Dallas Phillips; several grandchildren; a brother, Danny Phillips; a sister, Mickey Taylor; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lesia was an artist and enjoyed crocheting. She had donated several hats to the prenatal unit and local hospitals. She enjoyed her grandkids, family was always first in her life and she was a very loving person. She will be missed by all.

Memorial contributions may be made to a cancer fund of the donor's choice.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.