David Lee Tate, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born May 30, 1966, in Miami, Florida.

He attended Lafayette High School and later served in the U.S. Army.

David had a love of music, and enjoyed singing karaoke and playing guitar.

He was very poetic and also enjoyed working with his hands, especially carpentry.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores Tate and George "Kent" Behler.

Survivors include: daughter, Brittani (Brett) Phelps, of St Joseph; son, Sean (Erica) Tate, of Savannah, Missouri; daughter, Chantella Smith (Chad Boatwright), of St. Joseph; sisters: Connie Tate, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Tracy (James) McQueen, of St. Joseph, Dawn (Bill) Turpin, of Rushville, Missouri, and Tammie Behler, of St. Joseph; grandchildren: Kaidon Keith, Blakelee Phelps, Jacob Tate and Faithlynn Boatwright; longtime friend, Helen Grissom; and other extended family.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Bob Caldwell officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Savannah Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: David Tate Memorial Fund, in care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.