Sherylann Tasche, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.

She was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, to Larry and Donna Stoll. Sherylann married David Tasche on October 27, 1979. He survives of the home.

Sherylann loved bowling and playing mini-golf. She was a great wife and terrific mom who loved spending time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David; son, Derek Tasche (Jae); and grandchildren, Leia and Faith Tasche.

Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Sherylann's Funeral Fund.

To donate or sign the online guestbook, please visit Sherylann's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com.

