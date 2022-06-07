Tasche, Sherylann 1956-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jun 7, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sherylann Tasche, 65, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022.She was born Aug. 27, 1956, in Chicago, Illinois, to Larry and Donna Stoll. Sherylann married David Tasche on October 27, 1979. He survives of the home.Sherylann loved bowling and playing mini-golf. She was a great wife and terrific mom who loved spending time with her grandkids.She was preceded in death by her parents.She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David; son, Derek Tasche (Jae); and grandchildren, Leia and Faith Tasche.Cremation under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests contributions to Sherylann's Funeral Fund.To donate or sign the online guestbook, please visit Sherylann's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sherylann Tasche David Tasche Christianity Internet Genealogy Leia Grandchild Page Derek Tasche Faith Tasche × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, June 7, 2022 Late Notices, June 6, 2022 Late Notices, June 4, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman seriously injured in Thursday crashPower out in central St. Joseph after car hits poleVacant lot at Mitchell and 36th under new ownershipCitations expected after unlicensed teen crashes vehicleFireworks display to be held at North Village ShoppesCouple indicted on improper use of FOP fundsSt. Joseph men plead guilty to heroin traffickingFiling cabinet fire extinguished at old Livestock ExchangeCraig School of Business names 2022 franchise winnerTwo injured in crash, vehicle fire at Missouri Route 6
