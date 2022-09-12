SAVANNAH, Mo. -Francis Anthony "Tony" Tannheimer, 65, of Savannah, died Sept. 9, 2022.
Tony was born Sep. 11, 1956, in St. Joseph, to Francis and Euella (Steele) Tannheimer.
He was a graduate of Central High School.
Tony married Sonya Johnson on June 17, 1994 and she survives of the home. Also surviving are: a son, Aaron Tannheimer (Beth); daughters: Jennifer McLarney, Sarah (Roger) Clark and V; grandchildren: Xavier, Emily, Jacen, Kailyn, Lilly, Tessa G., Tessa T., Camryn, Zavarie, Kennedy; sister, Margaret Tannheimer of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Paul Tannheimer (Cheryl); mother-in-law, Mary Ann Johnson; closest friend, Otto Gilpin; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Teresa and Barbara Tannheimer.
Tony was the ultimate prankster and loved making people laugh. He was active with his Catholic Faith. Tony enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved baking pies for others. Later in life, he enjoyed feeding and watching the deer and birds in the backyard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the STXBP1 Foundation, a rare genetic disorder affecting his granddaughter, Kennedy.
Services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
There will be a Rosary recited at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with visitation to follow from 6 p.m. until the time of the service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
