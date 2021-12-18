Tankard, Dianne R. 1941-2021 Independence, Mo.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Dianne Ruth Tankard, 80 of Independence, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Villages of Jackson Creek.
Cremation is planned with private family services and inurnment in Mound Grove Cemetery at a later date.
Dianne was born June 26, 1941, in Stewartsville, Missouri, to Howard Leslie and Delores Jeanne (Mauzey) Hamann. She grew up in Stewartsvilleand graduated from Stewartsville High School in 1959. She later graduated from Northwest Missouri State. After graduation she moved to Washington, DC and went to work for the Department of the Navy in 1961 and later worked in St. Louis.
While in Washington she volunteered her time as church secretary for one of the local Community of Christ Churches. She enjoyed reading, cooking and was a very skilled seamstress sewing clothing and doing cross stitch. She was married to James A. Tankard on Feb. 21, 1970, and were happily married until his unexpected passing in 1993.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Tankard of St. Louis, Missouri; four sisters, Peggy Jackson and husband Donnie of Stewartsville, Jeanne Anderson of Independence, Rosemary Hahn of Kidder, Missouri, and Phyllis Fisk and husband James of Gallup, New Mexico; two sisters-in-law, Carol V. Costetini and husband Joe and Barbara L. Thatcher and husband Phillip; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and other cousins and extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Andrea Kay Ledbetter in 2016; and an infant brother, Duane Leslie Hamann in 1945.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com
Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600 As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
