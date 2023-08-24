Francis Alfred Talbot, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born May 18, 1934, in St. Joseph, son of the late Zola Talley and Anthony Talbot Sr. He graduated from Christian Brothers class of 1952 and married Mercedes Lopez on Feb. 27, 1954. He served in the United States Navy Reserve and a year in the Air National Guard.
Francis retired from the United States Post Office as a Letter Carrier Technician in 1988, and was a life member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He was the founder of Talbot and Sons Construction in 1962 retiring from that business in 2004. He and wife, Mercedes, were part of the founding members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he was very active with the all church activities, he was a member the Knights of Columbus Council #571 serving as the past grand knight, and a 4th degree Knight serving as the Faithful Navigator for several years. He was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, and one of the founding members of the St. Patrick's annual Mexican Fiesta.
Francis enjoyed spending time in his backyard designing and working on his water garden and was a member of the St. Joseph area Water Garden society. He enjoyed bird watching, but most especially all his church activities and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by wife, Mercedes Talbot; his parents; and a brother, Henry Talbot.
Survivors include nine children: Regina Ann (Manuel) Enriquez, Francis J. "Jim" (K) Talbot, all of St. Joseph, Martin (Robbin) Talbot, Clearwater, Florida, Kevin (Debbie) Talbot, Timothy (Tammy) Talbot, Valerie (Tom) George, Lydia (Scott) McClanahan, all of St. Joseph, John Patrick (Annette) Talbot, North Kansas City, Missouri, and Mary Talbot, of Eagan, Minnesota; 19 grandchildren; 39 great- grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Anthony Talbot, Los Angeles, California; sisters, Delia (Casey) Garbowski, San Diego, California, Gertrude (Jesse) Lopez, Theresa (Martin) Bauman, Margaret Mary (Michael) McCord, Patricia Mason, all of St. Joseph, and Freda Smith, of Columbia, Missouri; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. Father Christian Malewski Celebrant. The Rosary will be prayed at 5:30 p.m. Friday with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Gravesite Inurnment will Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Food for the Poor organization, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
