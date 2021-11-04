OMAHA, Neb. - Margaret Mary "Peggy" Tabor passed away on Nov. 2, 2021, at home with her family in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born on Dec. 12, 1969, in Joplin, Missouri, to Don and Catherine Gorman, the youngest of four children.
Peggy attended Notre Dame de Sion Preparatory School for Girls (Since 1912) and Rockhurst College, both in Kansas City, Missouri. During these years, Peggy spent her time perfecting her tennis game and making lifelong friendships. Most recently, Peggy worked with the wonderful team at Godfather's Pizza's corporate office.
Peggy married her best friend, Don "D.T." Tabor on Nov. 12, 1999. They had three wonderful children, Mary Catherine (Cate), Michael (Mick), and William (Will). Together, the Tabors made friends with everyone they met at their various homes in the Midwest.
Those who know Peg know that she always had an open front door, welcoming all to stop by and visit when they pleased. Everyone knew she was the Life of the Party. She would stay up all night chatting with her friends (and especially her nephews-in-law). She loved playing games, watching movies, decorating for the holidays, and watching her Chiefs play football. She loved all things Irish and trips to Table Rock Lake and Lake of the Ozarks with family and friends.
Above all, Peggy was the most dedicated wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Family was of the utmost importance to her - she was always there. Those who know her best know that she was "strong to quite strong."
Peggy is preceded in death by her father, Don Gorman; sister, Kathy T. Gorman; nephew, Jimmy Gorman; and father-in-law, Don E. Tabor.
She is survived by her husband Don; children, Mary Cate, Mick, and Will; mother, Catherine Gorman; brother, Jim Gorman, his wife Janet, and their daughters Emily, Elizabeth Tompkins (Chris), and Erin (Jack Gooderl); brother, Mike Gorman, his wife Kathy, and their children Katie Bechina (Mike), and Maggie Taulbee (Austin); great-nieces, Anna and Lucy Bechina; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Tabor and the Tabor Family; and her faithful dog Winnie. Peggy leaves behind many wonderful friends from every stage of her life.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 15353 Pacific Street, Omaha, NE 68154. Mass of Christian Burial and Public Livestream will follow immediately after at 11 a.m. from the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Facebook page. Please have flowers delivered to the church.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Peggy's honor, to Creighton Prep Athletics, Marian High School, or the charity of your choice.
In Peggy's memory, hug each other, smile big, and laugh often. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
