"Little Pat" was born March 13, 1934, to James and Elva (Miller) Stull, in Forbes, Missouri.
After completing high school in Oregon, Missouri, she graduated from Hillyard Tech in 1968, as an LPN. She retired from Heartland in 1999.
She was a member of East Hills Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands, Leroy Wohlford and Brice Sybert; son, Steve Sybert; daughter, Kay Sybert; brothers-in-law, Bill Elder and Sam Wohlford, who was killed in Korea; son-in-law, Robert Kincaid.
She is survived by: daughter, Donnetta (Roger) Stull, St. Joseph; Rhonda (Randy) Fry, Marshall Il, Lori (Robbie) Caw, St. Joseph, Karla Kincaid Braymer; son, Russell Wohlford, St. Joseph; daughter-in-law, Deborah Sybert, Helena, Missouri; sister, Barbara Elder, Kansas City; and numerous grandchildren; great- grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to Second Harvest, The Food Kitchen or the American Red Cross.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel.
Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. the following day, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
