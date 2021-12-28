Sybert, Betty J. Savannah, Mo.

Betty J. Sybert
SAVANNAH, Mo. - Betty June (Thomas) Sybert, 93, of Savannah, Missouri, passed from this life on Dec. 24, 2021.
Survivors include her children, Kay Jewett, Danny (Carrie) Sybert, Charles (Carol) Sybert, Joyce (Harold) Morgan.
Visitation and Services will be Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Savannah, and service will be held 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Breit & Hawkins funeral home. Full obituary found on Breit-Hawkins Funeral Homes website and Facebook. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
